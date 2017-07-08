VIDEO: Chicken dance, oldies and more at final Stardust skate in Surrey

Nostalgia was alive and well during the iconic Stardust roller rink’s last hurrah

Longtime Stardust rink manager Bonnie Burnside, back left, with her two great nieces, Ryley and Chloe Gravel-Fallis, along with Tracey Gravel. The family sits outside the iconic rink during the final skate on July 8. (Photo: Amy Reid)

SURREY – Hundreds flooded through the doors of the old Stardust roller rink Saturday, in a final farewell to the beloved venue before its torn down.

Naturally, oldies blared through the speakers. You name it: Who Let the Dogs Out, Jessie’s Girl and a Journey song or two.

And of course, what would a final Stardust skate be without the Chicken Dance?

Organizers even pulled old Stardust skates out of storage for the event.

What would a final Stardust Skate be without the chicken dance? #surreybc pic.twitter.com/KXTdt23Lxs — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) July 8, 2017

For decades, it was a beloved nighttime venue for Surreyites.

But as all good things must, the attraction came to an end in 2005, a casualty of the changing times.

But this Saturday, July 8, the building that used to house the beloved roller rink held one final event (via four different sessions throughout the day) before its torn down to make way for a planned $200-million 50-storey “GEC Education Mega Center” project.

Tickets to the final skate sold out within 24 hours.

And that’s been the case with other reunion skates in year’s past.

Why is that?

Bonnie Burnside, longtime manager of the iconic rink, said it’s the memories.

Bonnie talks about why Stardust is such a special place for so many people. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/uF26fLS5PA — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) July 8, 2017

“I always wondered why people were so excited about this rink because they’re just cinder block buildings but I realized it’s not the actual building as much as the things people did when they were here,” she mused.

SEE ALSO: Nostalgia sparks reunion events for beloved Stardust 10 years after closing

Everyone has a Stardust story, said Burnside.

“Celebrating your 10th birthday. Playing roller hockey and getting your first goal. Seeing your first live band as a teenager. Sneaking in a bottle of beer and not getting caught. All of those kinds of memories, those are what people love about Stardust.”

Of course, I had to interview the DJ! Jeffrey's first visit to #Stardust was when he left the hospital as a baby, before he went home! #surreybc pic.twitter.com/mQtxMWPkvR — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) July 8, 2017

Michelle Edwards took her two young ones to the final skate Saturday at noon.

Asked if she spent time at the rink growing up, she replied, “All the time.”

“The first time I remember coming here it was in kindergarten and it was for my friend’s birthday party and I thought it was the best birthday party ever. I used to bug my parents all the time to come here. I came here through my childhood, through my preteens and a little bit of my teenage years before they closed down in 2005.”

It was her four-year-old daughter Raeleigh Olson’s first time rollerskating ever.

“She’s liking it so far, she kind of hit her elbow,” she added. “I wanted to kids to see where I used to hang out, how much fun it is, the music and the disco lights. I’m glad they did this and had the Stardust reunion type thing.”

How adorable! Meet 4yo Raeleigh Olson skating with mom Michelle, a former Starduster from back in the day at the final skate in #surreybc pic.twitter.com/aIMIGDQkHl — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) July 8, 2017

Have a Stardust story? Don’t be shy. In a final farewell to the beloved venue, the Surrey Now-Leader is asking readers to submit their stories. Comment below, or email edit@surreynowleader.com.