UPDATE: Tourist dies after being hit by Vancouver tour bus

Police say a 49-year-old man has died after being hit by a tour bus in downtown Vancouver Sunday.

The crash, which occurred just after 10 a.m. near Canada Place, sent three tourists to hospital.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said that a 15-year-old girl remains in hospital with minor injuries and an elderly man is still in serious condition.

“From the information gathered so far, the bus was travelling at low speeds when it collided with a parked vehicle,” said Robillard. “Several pedestrians around the parked vehicle were also hit by the bus.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Vancouver Police at 604-506-2024.