Vancouver Police execute gang search warrant in Langley

VPD issues short statement, says more info could jeopardize investigation

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is saying little about an incident in Langley Township that involved multiple units of the Vancouver police force in action near 240 Street and Fraser Highway.

One witness reported seeing what appeared to be several unmarked police units with an ambulance standing by early Tuesday night.

According to neighbours, police have been at the rural property for the past two nights. A mobile command unit was set up yesterday. The neighbours report seeing a number of vehicles being towed off the property, which includes a rental house and a barn.

Langley RCMP directed queries to the VPD, which issued a brief written statement from spokesperson Const. Jason Doucette, who said the Vancouver Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was executing a search warrant “in relation to an ongoing investigation into the recent Metro Vancouver gang conflict.”

“We are not publicly releasing additional information at this time, as it could jeopardize the investigation.”

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
