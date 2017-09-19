UPDATE: Rollover crash sends two to hospital

Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a woman

A woman and boy were taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Newton on Sunday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a woman trapped inside an SUV following a dramatic rollover crash in a residential area in Newton late Sunday morning.

The other car, a Honda, sustained minor damage to its right front. It happened at 84th Avenue and 168th Street, at about 11 a.m.

“It appears one of the cars probably went through a red light,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “We have an idea who ran the red light.”

He said police are reviewing traffic camera footage to confirm what happened.

An 11-year-old boy got out of the SUV on his own. Onlookers watched as firefighters cut the SUV’s smashed windshield out to get at the woman. She and the boy were put on stretchers and an ambulance took them to hospital.

The woman was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and the boy was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital. Neither had life-threatening injuries. “It doesn’t appear to have been that serious,” Schumann said. He said the woman had been “complaining of soreness.”



