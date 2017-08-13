UPDATE: One man in hospital after Maple Ridge shooting

One man was taken to hospital

A man is rushed to Ridge Meadows Hospital after being shot in the stomach and upper thigh at a home along Dewdney Trunk Road and 203 Street in Maple Ridge Sunday afternoon. Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS

One man remains in hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting at a residence in west Maple Ridge on Sunday afternoon.

About 10 RCMP cruisers, several fire trucks and ambulances converged on to a home between 203rd and 202nd streets on Dewdney Trunk Road.

According to a bystander, a man was shot twice, once in the stomach and again in the upper thigh, after he was confronted by a man wielding a gun.

Police on Monday though wouldn’t say what type of injuries the man suffered nor would they provide an update of his condition. The victim, who’s known to police, is from Maple Ridge, but his age has not been released.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the shooting is not believed to be random. “It appears to be targeted,” police said.

“It is not believed there is a further threat to public safety.”

Police got the call about shots fired at about 5:20 p.m.

The shooting took place in a shed-like structure at the front of the house.

When police arrived, they ordered everybody out of the shed with their hands up.

The victim was helped out by two other men.

He was conscious, coherent and screaming in pain. He was then taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital for his injuries to be assessed.