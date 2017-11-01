Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking drug users to be on alert after an especially toxic new opiate caused seven people to overdose at a supervised consumption site.

Staff received reports of “similar and unusual symptoms” connected to a “green-coloured opiate” at the Maple Overdose Prevention site in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Tuesday night, said spokesperson Tiffany Akins.

READ: B.C. hits record number of illicit drug overdose deaths: coroner

Seven people were said to have shown signs of muscle rigidity and “pinned,” or constricted, pupils.

“We used our new radar warning system and sent an alert out to relevant service providers,” said Akins. You can sign up for these alerts by “alert” to 236-999-3673.

She said the drug might not ncessarily be new or unusual, but the health authority doesn’t know what it is.

“People don’t check their drugs [before they use],” she said. “We only know what they think that they bought.”

Because drugs are often bought and used in small quantities, Akins said, Vancouver Coastal Health can’t send anything to a lab for testing.

“All we know is that it was a more toxic substance than we usually see,” she said.

All seven people were revived, likely, Akins said, because they were not using alone.

“That’s what these overdose prevention sites are for. They save lives,” she said. “Who knows what would have happened if they were using alone.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Just Posted

Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

VIDEO: Surrey couple carves almost 300 pound pumpkin

It’s an annual Halloween tradition for the Cloverdale couple

Court date set for Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Couple faces 28 charges of sexual assault, sexual touching of a minor

Cloverdale dentist fined, suspended after ‘incompetently’ practicing dentistry

Complainants alleged his treatments caused harm, unnecessary pain

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Surrey urged to address light pollution after fountain lit up 17th floor condo

A Surrey resident wants city council to ‘lead the way’ in light pollution as city continues to grow

Alex Fraser Bridge to get snow removal system by January

The cable collar system will cost $5 million

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

Most Read