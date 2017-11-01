Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

An ambulance leaves the scene after a woman was violently assaulted Oct. 12 in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

Two people have been charged in relation to a violent assault that occurred in Abbotsford last month involving a 46-year-old woman.

William Andrew Buwalda, 26, and Chelsea Rhian Vince, 22, have been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

The incident took place on Oct. 12 at about 9:30 p.m., when Abbotsford Police received a call that an assault had occurred in the 4200 block of Gladwin Road.

A man reported that he had found an injured woman near his residence and had brought her inside.

Officers and BC ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the woman’s injuries included numerous bruises and a broken jaw.

“She was pretty severely beaten,” he said.

Police at the time said they had spoken to people in the home to determine exactly what had happened, but no clear details emerged.

Two men and a woman from the residence were then taken into custody.

MacDonald said police now believe that it was Buwalda who called 911 and falsely reported that he and Vince had found the victim outside.

Police believe that the victim was assaulted in the home and was not allowed to leave. But she was so badly injured that the residents were compelled to call 911, MacDonald said.

He said the victim had apparently met Buwalda and Vince only about 24 hours before the attack.

According to the provincial court database, just one week before the assault, Buwalda was sentenced on a charge of assault with a weapon, which occurred in Abbotsford in March 2015.

He spent some time in and out of jail as the case proceeded through the courts, and he was sentenced on Oct. 5 to an additional one day in prison and one year of probation.

Vince has no prior record, according to the database.

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

