TransLink sees 5.7 per cent ridership increase

TransLink has seen a 5.7-per-cent jump in ridership in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same time last year.

The agency broke down the numbers in a technical briefing on Wednesday morning. SkyTrain saw the greatest jump in riders with 11.9 per cent (74 million), buses went up 2.5 per cent (122.5 million), and SeaBus saw a 5.7-per-cent (2.7 million) increase. The West Coast Express dropped by 6.1 per cent (1.2 million).

South of the Fraser saw the biggest hike in numbers, with annual boardings up by 10 per cent or 3.7 million. The route with the highest growth in all of Metro Vancouver was the 96 B-Line, which saw 570,000 more boardings in 2016. TransLink called that a “good precursor” to light rail transit that would run a similar route between Guildford and Newton.

In 2016, the most crowded bus stops South of the Fraser were the 319 Scott Road/Newton Exchange, the 351 between Bridgeport and Crescent Beach, the 502 Surrey Central/Langley Centre and the 555 Lougheed Station/Carvolth Exchange.

Vice-president of planning and policy Geoff Cross attributes the uptick to “employment growth, where the population is growing and thus the trips,” noting that these stats allow staff to plan for future service increases and route changes.

The breakdown also revealed a jump in Saturday and weekday evening boardings.

“Six per cent over six per cent is definitely an unusual level,” Cross said, admitting that until new SkyTrain cars come in, the lack of cars will begin to limit ridership increases.

“We are using pretty much every SkyTrain car that we have.”

