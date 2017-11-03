Traci Genereaux made a positive impression on her friends and teachers. (Facebook photo)

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Traci Genereaux is being remember for her love and compassion.

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Genereaux, who was last heard from May 29 in Vernon and reported missing June 9.

“In teaching her class, a poetry unit, I discovered that this young lady displayed the heart of a poet and she began to pour out words and feelings as if floodgates had opened,” said Bob Oldfield, who was vice-principal at Ellison Elementary in 2010/11.

“She gifted me a piece of her original poetry, a piece written about me, when we were both leaving the school at the end of the year, and I’ve always treasured it.”

Now retired, Oldfield has taught numerous students over his career, but Genereaux continues to make an impression.

“I was astonished in the sensitivity of her writing. There was a hidden depth of sensitivity,” he said.

Sister Kayla Genereaux is only a year apart from Traci.

“She was awesome. She was good hearted,” said Kayla.

“We were the best of friends. We did everything together.”

Traci had addiction challenges, but even then, Kayla insists her sister was respectful and refused to visit her infant niece when she was on drugs.

Kayla is urging everyone to remember her sister for the outgoing individual that she was.

“She loved to make people laugh and she was kind to people,” said Kayla.

Human remains were found on a 24-acre property near Silver Creek three weeks ago.

No one has been charged in connection to Genereaux’s death and the RCMP consider the case suspicious.

The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to advance the investigation into Genereaux’s disappearance and death.

Anyone who has information about her activities leading up to and after May 29 can call 1-877-987-8477.


