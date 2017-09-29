Teen boy goes missing in Surrey

Domanic Fortin-Djama was last seen on Sept. 28 near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary in Cloverdale

Teenager Domanic Fortin-Djama was last seen in Cloverdale on Sept. 28. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

CLOVERDALE – A 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Surrey.

Police say Domanic Fortin-Djama was last seen on Sept. 28 near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, in the 6100-block of 180th Street.

He was reported missing the same day.

Surrey RCMP and his family are concerned about the teen’s well-being.

Police describe Domanic as five feet four inches tall, 119 pounds, a slim build, with black hair and a darker complexion.

He was last seen wearing beige track pants, a black jacket and a light blue and dark blue Titans football jersey.

Anyone with information about Domanic’s whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca quoting

file number 2017-138713.