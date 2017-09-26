Suspect sought in Whistler art gallery robbery

Black Tusk Gallery was broken into last week

Whistler RCMP are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a break and enter at an art gallery.

Black Tusk Gallery was broken into at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness heard a loud noise and saw a man fleeing from the store in an unknown direction, police said.

Police are still investigating how many things were stolen, but Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said some items were “quite expensive.”

The gallery features West Coast First Nations artwork, including basketry, wood carvings, jewelry and totem poles.

The suspect is described as about 5’9” with an average build, wearing a black hoodie with white rectangular colouring on the rear of the hood, a white belt, grey pants and what appeared to be white runners.