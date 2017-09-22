Suspect in fatal crash, jewelry heist in custody

Woman killed in crash on Highway 3 near Hope, jewelry store robbed in Nelson on the same day

A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the fatal crash on Highway 3 near Hope two weeks ago.

B.C. Traffic Service said a person was taken into custody for an “unrelated matter,” but are not releasing any other details.

READ MORE: Suspect of hit-and-run in fatal Hope crash wanted for jewelry heist

Danielle Charlton, a 30-year-old Aldergrove woman, was killed in the crash on the evening of Sept. 10.

The suspect is also wanted for a jewelry heist in Nelson that took place earlier that same day, according to local police.

A disguised burglar brazenly smashed through the front window of Ted Allen’s Jewelry and fled with approximately $30,000 worth of merchandise.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.