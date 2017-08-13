Surrey woman arrested in connection to stolen Alberta vehicle

A Surrey woman has been arrested in Williams Lake in connection with a vehicle stolen from Alberta

“On Friday Aug. 11, at 11:54 a.m., the Williams Lake RCMP were notified that a vehicle, reported stolen from Alberta, was in Williams Lake,” said North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “The vehicle, a rental car from Edmonton, was located at a local business by RCMP.”

Mounties also found drugs and cash during the investigation.

“A substantial amount of drugs believed to be Methamphetamine, Heroine and Fentanyl, along with a significant amount of cash was uncovered.”

The Surrey woman remains in custody. She is scheduled to appear at provincial court in Williams Lake on Monday.

One other person had been arrested but has since been released. Police are not seeking any charges in relation to this individual.

Police are recommending that charges be laid against the woman, including charges of possession of stolen property, theft of auto, possession for the purpose of trafficking and five charges of breach of recognizance are being submitted to Crown Counsel, Saunderson said.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment said “this type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community. Our members will continue to focus on individuals who engage in this, or any criminal activity.”