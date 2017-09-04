Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 29-year-old woman

Allyssa Crowchild was last seen on Aug. 18 near the 14000 block of 100A Avenue in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking community members for their help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman, Allyssa Crowchild.

Crowchild was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 4 and was last seen on Aug. 18 near the 14000 block of 100A Avenue.

Crowchild is described by RCMP as a 5’5” 130 lbs First Nations woman with blonde-brown, medium length hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP say that it is out of character for Crowchild to be out of touch for this long, and that her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Crowchild’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.