Surrey RCMP release photos of five intended victims in recent shootings

Police warn that anyone who associates with these five could be in danger themselves

Police say these five men were targets of recent shootings in Surrey, are not cooperating with police and anyone with them could be in danger themselves. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge warns that anyone who associates with five men who were targets of shootings in Surrey over the past five weeks could be in danger themselves if they are with them.

Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said Monday that each of the five has refused to provide information to the police on these shootings. “At this point, we must assume that these men continue to be targets and, as such, we are advising the public to be cautious of any interaction with these five individuals.”

“Although their lives are in danger, they are refusing to provide details to the police,” McDonald said. “We believe these individuals also know who the suspects are in many of these cases. They also refused to identify these individuals. As such, these intended victims themselves have become a risk to the safety of our city.”

They Karman Singh Grewal, 25, of Vancouver, Surrey residents Indervir Singh Johal, 23, and Harmeet Singh Sanghera, 23, and Coquitlam residents Ibrahim Amjed Ibrahim, 29, and Manbir Singh Grewal, 28.

“All have refused to provide statements or information.”

McDonald declined to discuss details of the conflict fueling these recent shootings.

“I know the residents of this city are frustrated and I know this has gone on too long,” he said at a press conference Monday, “and you want us to do something. I hear all of your concerns and I share in your frustration. We have significant overt and covert police officers assigned to this issue and it remains our top priority.”

Surrey has had 27 shots-fired incidents so far this year, with six in the month of July. There were 51 by this time last year. Nobody has been arrested in the shootings in which police say these five men were targets.

Meantime, Surrey Mounties are trying to identify the owners of three vehicles “of interest” related to a drive-by shooting in Whalley on July 20, and the people who were in those vehicles during the gunfire.

No injuries were reported. The Surrey RCMP said at the time shots were fired from a newer-model two-door charcoal-coloured Honda Civic at a newer-model black Cadillac Escalade, in the 9400-block of 130A Street, at about at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Both took off before police arrived.

It happened not far from Betty Huff Elementary School on Huntley Avenue, where children were playing.

Police are now looking for a 2015-2017 black Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum, which they say was targeted in the shooting. They are also looking for a 2001-2005 silver Honda Civic two-door that they say was “associated” to the SUV prior to the shooting, and the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2011 grey Honda Civic two-door. Police obtained images of the three vehicles from surveillance video.

“Any information you have, even if it may seem inconsequential, could potentially help solve this crime,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “In addition, we are asking you to call police if you see unknown, occupied vehicles in your neighbourhood that are idling for long periods of time. Our investigations into many of the recent shootings have shown that the suspects are usually waiting in vehicles for their intended targets to appear.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com