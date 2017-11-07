Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

A delivery truck ran off the road in South Surrey Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A man in his sixties has been airlifted to hospital with “serious to critical” injuries following a collision on 152 Street in South Surrey.

Officers with Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team are currently on the scene, in the 4200-block of 152 Street, and the road is expected to remain closed between 40 and 48 avenues for some time.

Police on scene of a serious collision. 152 Street is closed in both directions between 40th and 48th Avenue. Take alternate route. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 7, 2017

According to police, the collision occurred around 11:45 a.m., when a southbound car crossed the centre line, hitting a northbound delivery truck head-on.

At the scene, a Purolator truck can be seen in the southbound ditch on 152 Street.

Traffic is being rerouted along 40 Avenue and Colebrook Road.

According to one passerby, a truck “lost control and went in the ditch,” and other cars “slammed” into each other.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the car to veer across the centre line.

More to come….