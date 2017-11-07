A delivery truck ran off the road in South Surrey Tuesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

Road closed between 40 and 48 Avenue

A man in his sixties has been airlifted to hospital with “serious to critical” injuries following a collision on 152 Street in South Surrey.

Officers with Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team are currently on the scene, in the 4200-block of 152 Street, and the road is expected to remain closed between 40 and 48 avenues for some time.

According to police, the collision occurred around 11:45 a.m., when a southbound car crossed the centre line, hitting a northbound delivery truck head-on.

At the scene, a Purolator truck can be seen in the southbound ditch on 152 Street.

Traffic is being rerouted along 40 Avenue and Colebrook Road.

According to one passerby, a truck “lost control and went in the ditch,” and other cars “slammed” into each other.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the car to veer across the centre line.

More to come….

Previous story
Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers
Next story
Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

Road closed between 40 and 48 Avenue

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

UPDATE: Burnsview Secondary students returning after reported gas leak

The issue has been resolved and evacuated students are back at school

‘A genuine, honourable man’: Const. John Davidson remembered for calming tense situation

Abbotsford woman recalls when Davidson responded to a frightening road rage incident

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers

Investigation launched after undercover videos at Chilliwack, Abbotsford farms led to the practice

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

UPDATE: No snow for Metro Vancouver this week

Fraser Valley, Howe Sound still expected to see some snow

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Most Read