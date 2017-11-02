Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleged sexual assault inside the Newton Wave Pool. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP now confirming investigation of alleged sexual assault at Newton Wave Pool

On Wednesday they would neither confirm or deny an investigation is underway

SURREY — On Wednesday, the Surrey RCMP would not confirm they are investigating an allegation that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Newton Wave Pool on Friday afternoon.

Today, they are.

“Our investigation has advanced to the point where we can now confirm that our Special Victims Unit is actively investigating this incident,” a Surrey RCMP statement indicated Thursday. “Investigators have been fully engaged in this file since they were called to the incident of Friday, October 27, and have been in regular contact with the family, who are understandably upset.”

CKNW reported that a father alleged his developmentally delayed daughter was sexually assaulted in the women’s washroom. After that story went online, Corporal Scotty Schumann said Wednesday that police “don’t normally confirm or deny investigations unless there is an investigational or public safety need.

“This is to protect the integrity of an investigation and people who are subject of an investigation where no charges are laid,” he explained. “We would like to reiterate that our investigators are open to speaking with people directly involved in an investigation and receive any feedback they may have.”

On Thursday, the Surrey RCMP revealed they have a “person of interest” — a young person — and “due to the sensitivities of this investigation, including the age of those involved, the Surrey RCMP will not be disclosing further details about this incident or investigation.”

Police said they believe it to be an “isolated incident” and “do not believe there is any further risk to safety at this point, or previously.

“The Surrey RCMP is sensitive to the very delicate nature of these types of files, particularly when young persons are involved,” Thursday’s statement read. “As such, we are very careful to protect the integrity of these investigations to ensure the privacy of the individuals involved remains intact.”


