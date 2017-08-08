Bullets hit garage, vehicle in Surrey drive-by shooting

Police believe incident was targeted. This is the 29th shots fired incident in Surrey this year.

Police are investigating after reports of gunfire in Cloverdale. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

CLOVERDALE — Bullets hit a garage door and a vehicle in Cloverdale Tuesday in what police believe was a targeted incident.

No one was injured, according to Surrey RCMP, who said the vehicle was occupied when it was struck with bullets.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, in the 7000-block of 180th Street, on a motorcycle.

This is the 29th shots fired incident in Surrey so far this year, police say.

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit (GIU) is leading this investigation.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Service, along with GIU officers, were surveying the scene Tuesday afternoon and police say they will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video.

“Shots fired investigations are a priority for this detachment,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “If anyone witnessed this event or has any information about the suspect, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

