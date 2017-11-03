Surrey RCMP hunt for Newton robbery suspect

Help ID a suspect in an Oct. 14th robbery at a convenience store near Bear Creek Park in Newton.

Surrey RCMP robbery suspect. (Photo: RCMP)

Surrey Mounties are looking for public help to identify a suspect in an Oct. 14th robbery at a convenience store near Bear Creek Park in Newton.

It happened at the corner of 88th Avenue and 140th Street, at 8:15 p.m.

“One person was punched and another thrown to the ground,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Thankfully, both victims did not sustain any serious injuries.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP stats say Criminal Code offences are down 12 per cent

Surveillance stills obtained by police show a suspect described as white, 20 to 30 years old, slim, with short dark hair and wearing dark clothing.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“Targeting prolific offenders has helped reduce robberies by 24 per cent year-to-date compared to 2016,” Schumann said. “If you recognize this person, please call investigators and help police continue this downward crime trend.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey
Next story
UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snow angels and playful pets after snow falls in Surrey

Did you have fun in the snow? Send us your photos and videos.

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Robert Keith Green shot and killed in Langley in October 2016

Literary greats, emerging writers applaud Surrey International Writers’ Conference

Annual conference brings 700 writers, poets, volunteers together from around the world

VIDEO: Single-lane traffic on Johnston Road in White Rock

Construction reduces traffic flow near major entrance to city

South Surrey Nite of Champions gala raises $110,000 for KidSport

Baseball-themed event held Thursday evening at Hazelmere Golf Course

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Langley City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

‘A guitarist’s guitarist’ picks his way to Surrey for free clinic/concert

Peppino D’Agostino will perform and speak at music store in Whalley

Most Read