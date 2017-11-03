Surrey RCMP hunt for Newton robbery suspect

Help ID a suspect in an Oct. 14th robbery at a convenience store near Bear Creek Park in Newton.

Surrey Mounties are looking for public help to identify a suspect in an Oct. 14th robbery at a convenience store near Bear Creek Park in Newton.

It happened at the corner of 88th Avenue and 140th Street, at 8:15 p.m.

“One person was punched and another thrown to the ground,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Thankfully, both victims did not sustain any serious injuries.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP stats say Criminal Code offences are down 12 per cent

Surveillance stills obtained by police show a suspect described as white, 20 to 30 years old, slim, with short dark hair and wearing dark clothing.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“Targeting prolific offenders has helped reduce robberies by 24 per cent year-to-date compared to 2016,” Schumann said. “If you recognize this person, please call investigators and help police continue this downward crime trend.”



