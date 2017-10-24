Surrey Liberal MP Randeep Sarai, Surrey-Centre. (Photo: Submitted).

Surrey MP looking for Canada 150 Community Award nominees

Deadline is November 23rd. Winners will receive a medal.

Know anyone who deserves a Canada 150 Community Award?

The call is out for nominees, and the deadline is November 23rd. Winners will receive a medal at a ceremony in early December.

Randeep Sarai, Liberal MP for Surrey-Centre, said the awards will recognize “exceptional individuals” who have demonstrated “excellence within our community” in the categories of entrepreneurialism, leadership, service, law enforcement, heroism and volunteerism.

“I know Surrey is home to many fantastic people that make a difference in our community big or small,” Sarai said. “I want to recognize those actions, their service, and dedication to Surrey, and Canada’s sesquicentennial is a great opportunity to recognize the folks that are helping to make Surrey, B.C., the best place to call home. I encourage everyone to apply.”

Check out http://rsarai.liberal.ca/page/canada-150-community-awards for more information.


