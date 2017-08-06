Surrey man killed in single-vehicle crash in Vancouver

20-year-old apparently lost control on West 4th, crashing into pole

A 20-year-old Surrey man is dead following a crash in Vancouver Sunday morning.

Vancouver Police Department issued a news release saying officers are investigating what they call a single-vehicle collision on Vancouver’s westside, on West 4th near Trimble Street, at around 6 a.m.

“The man was driving east on West 4th Avenue when he apparently lost control and crashed into a pole,” the release states.

The victim was not named publicly.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine cause.

Officers ask that anyone who may have information about the crash to call investigators at 604-717-3012