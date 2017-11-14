(Pixabay)

Surrey Kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

A group of about 70 kindergarteners were safely brought down from Grouse Mountain on Tuesday night.

Grouse communications manager Julia Grant confirmed that the students from Surrey’s Sikh Academy were safely brought down the mountain after the gondala close around noon.

“They were very happy while they were up here,” said Grant. “They were watching movies and colouring.”

The gondala closed down because of strong winds earlier in the day, which were felt around the Lower Mainland.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop
Next story
Nicky Nicky Nine Doors leads to code yellow at North Delta elementary school

Just Posted

Surrey Kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Blankets needed in ‘tent city’

Schlute asks for donations along the Whalley strip to keep people warm

Langley twins bring back RAD Santa and long-table gala

A pair of Langley brothers return with their Christmas-theme fundraisers for Canuck Place children.

Justin Trudeau to visit White Rock

Prime Minster steps foot in city ahead of Dec. 11 byelection

‘Richest day of the year’ at Fraser Downs has big pay off for young horses

Hundreds of thousands of dollars given out at annual Breeders Classic Day

Grand Canyon trek the ‘most amazing experience’

South Surrey woman – and 19 friends – check off bucket-list item

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Analyst says under $1.30 per litre could be the new normal this winter

Vancouver Island woman paints portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

VIDEO: B.C. senior Vancouver Giants ‘Fanboni’ driver and so much more

Jock McGrandle has been helping out with WHL team since 2006

Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton

Charges are pending for wildlife killed illegally

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

HISTORY: Cloverdale Cenotaph holds nearly a century of memories

Each of the Surrey residents memoralized in the square have their own story to tell

Mounties hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

Two suspects allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

Most Read