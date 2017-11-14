Surrey Kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

A group of about 70 kindergarteners were safely brought down from Grouse Mountain on Tuesday night.

Grouse communications manager Julia Grant confirmed that the students from Surrey’s Sikh Academy were safely brought down the mountain after the gondala close around noon.

“They were very happy while they were up here,” said Grant. “They were watching movies and colouring.”

The gondala closed down because of strong winds earlier in the day, which were felt around the Lower Mainland.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter