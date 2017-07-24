Surrey has had 26 shots-fired incidents this year

City already recorded 51 shots-fired incidents by this time last year.

Surrey RCMP investigate shots-fired near 122nd Street and 78th Avenue in Newton on Sunday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey has had 26 known shots-fired incidents so far this year.

This is according to the Surrey RCMP following three drive-by shootings — two in Whalley and one in Newton — over the past several days. All three have involved a black SUV.

Police note Surrey had already recorded 51 shots-fired incidents by this time last year.

The latest happened Sunday night, in the 12200-block of 78th Avenue, a few minutes after 9 o’clock.

“No victims were located, nor was any evidence found that any vehicle or residences in the area had been struck,”said Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson.

Police are looking for a black SUV and a silver Acura that took off from the scene.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and involves parties known to each other,” Hedderson said.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday police responded to 911 calls about shots fired in the 12300-block of Pattullo Place.

“Officers attended and located evidence that supported shots had been fired,”Hedderson said. “No victims were located at the scene, or at area hospitals. Initial investigation has revealed that a black-coloured SUV was seen fleeing from that area.”

Police are also investigating a drive-by shooting in Whalley that happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Again, no injuries were reported. The Surrey RCMP says shots were fired from a newer-model two-door charcoal-coloured Honda Civic at a newer-model black Cadillac Escalade, in the 9400-block of 130A Street. Both took off before police arrived.

It happened not far from Betty Huff Elementary School on Huntley Avenue, where children were playing.

Police are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call 604-599-0502 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

