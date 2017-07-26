Surrey Creep Catcher prez LaForge still undeterred by privacy commissioner

Surrey Creep Catchers President Ryan LaForge is unlikely to acquiesce to a privacy commissioner order to pull some of his group’s controversial videos from the internet.

“I told them to go f—k themselves,” LaForge said in an online interview. “I said it before from the beginning and I’ll say it again, I will never destroy, I will never take down videos voluntarily. I will fight to the very, very end to keep all of those videos up.”

LaForge’s organization aims to weed out “potential predators” by posing as children online, arranging to meet adults who think they’ve been communicating with a child, confronting them, filming them and then posting the videos on Facebook.

Two people, not named in the report, complained to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commission for British Columbia that Surrey Creep Catchers “improperly collected, used and disclosed their personal information,” Drew McArthur, acting information and privacy commissioner, noted his report dated July 24.

“I find that the complainants did not consent to the collection or use of their personal information that they conveyed in their online chats with the organization’s decoy,” McArthur decided.

“I require the organization to stop collecting, using or disclosing” the complainants’ personal information, he ordered, as well as to “destroy all records of the online communication” the complainants “had with the organization’s decoy, both on its members electronic devices and in any hard copies.”

Creep Catchers has until Sept. 6 to confirm to his office this has been done, McArthur said.

When this matter first arose in February LaForge said he was undeterred.

“No matter what, we’re not taking the videos down,” LaForge said at the time. “That would defeat the whole purpose of what we’re doing.”

Jane Zatylny, a spokeswoman for the, confirmed that the commission was conducting an “active investigation” but couldn’t discuss details.

Zatylny said individuals who fail to comply with an order made by the commissioner under the Act could be hit with a fine under $10,000 and “other than an individual, to a fine of not more than $100,000.”

