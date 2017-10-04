VIDEO: House catches fire in Whalley

Reports say parts of 104 Avenue are blocked in Surrey

A home caught fire on 125A Street in Surrey Wednesday morning.

Reports say the blaze, which broke out around 6:30 a.m. morning, displaced nine people, including two children.

Close to a dozen fire engines and more than 10 Surrey RCMP cruisers were still on scene at of 8 a.m. and a fire investigator had began to probe the cause of the blaze.

Traffic remains blocked off on 104 Avenue between 126 Street and and 124 Street and all along 125A Street.

Surrey fire crews respond to a Whalley house fire Wedneseday morning. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)