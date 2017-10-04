VIDEO: House catches fire in Whalley

A home caught fire on 125A Street in Surrey Wednesday morning.
Reports say the blaze, which broke out around 6:30 a.m. morning, displaced nine people, including two children.
Multiple @SurreyRCMP cars on scene at a house fire in Whalley. @Local1271 responding #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/lahojaG9oe— Kat (@katslepian) October 4, 2017
Close to a dozen fire engines and more than 10 Surrey RCMP cruisers were still on scene at of 8 a.m. and a fire investigator had began to probe the cause of the blaze.
Traffic remains blocked off on 104 Avenue between 126 Street and and 124 Street and all along 125A Street.