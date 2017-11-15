Stormy Tuesday night knocks out power in Metro Vancouver

More than 4,000 homes were plunged into the dark overnight but most of Metro Vancouver has weathered Tuesday’s wind storm.

BC Hydro’s power outage list says that in Richmond, 822 homes, north of Westminster Highway and west of No. 2 Road are without power as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The reason for the outage is because of the wind storm during the night. Another 34 homes in Richmond, south of Steveson Highway, don’t have power because of trees taking down power lines.

In Surrey, 56 homes in the 12700-block of 63rd Avenue don’t have power because of the storm, while in Vancouver and the UBC area, more than 3,600 homes are dark as of 7:30 a.m.

Burnaby and Coquitlam have fewer than 20 homes without power, while in Mission, fewer than five homes on Richards Avenue are in the dark because of a burned out transformer.

Winds at the Vancouver International Airport gusted to 67 kilometres an hour at midnight, says Environment Canada. Rain is forecast for the next seven days.

Crews and contractors have made steady progress through the night and continue to work to restore remaining affected customers, BC Hydro said on its website.