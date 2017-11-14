Sold-out Social Innovation Summit in Surrey on Wednesday

Summit to focus on protecting vulnerable, engaging youth and tackling housing, poverty and addiction

CITY CENTRE — Surrey’s third annual Social Innovation Summit is set for this Wednesday.

The sold-out event brings together community, business, academic and political leaders to “create economic wealth and inclusive communities for all,” according to a release.

This year’s one-day summit, called Social and Economic Inclusion: Cities as Solutions, has eight sessions and two workshops focusing on “bringing together business, government, the social services sector and academics to protect our most vulnerable citizens, engage our youth, and deal with housing, unemployment, poverty, addiction and other health and safety issues.”

The morning keynote speaker this year will be Doug Saunders, International Affairs Columnist for The Globe and Mail with his presentation, “Arrival City and How the Largest Migration in History is Reshaping Surrey and Canada’s Cities.”

The afternoon keynote will be Duncan McCue, host of CBC Radio One’s Cross Country Checkup, with the presentation “Indigenizing our City.”

A workshop will be led by placemaking expert Fred Kent, president of Project for Public Spaces, looking at placemaking as a “Catalyst for Developing the City of the Future.”

The summit is set to run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Surrey City Hall (13450 104th Ave.)

Read more about the Surrey Social Innovation Summit at surrey.ca.



