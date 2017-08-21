Solar eclipse wows Lower Mainland

Celestial event hit its peak at 10:21 a.m. as the moon blocked about 86 per cent of the sun

Did you see this morning’s solar eclipse?

Like so many people around in the Lower Mainland, staff at the Reporter were scrambling this morning to cut holes in shoe boxes in time for the eclipse’s peak at 10:21 a.m., when the moon blocked about 86 per cent of the sun.

A sheet of paper, a scrap of aluminum foil and an embarrassing amount of tape later, we hit the street outside our office in Cloverdale alongside our colleagues at the Cloverdale Reporter to catch of glimpse of this incredible celestial event.

After a quick arts-and-crafts session this morning, we joined a dozen or so other people in the street outside of our office to catch today's solar eclipse. What an incredible experience! A post shared by North Delta Reporter (@northdeltareporter) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

There we ran into numerous area residents and business owners taking in the eclipse, including George Clulow, amateur ornithologist, with his bird-watching scope.

Watching the eclipse in reverse in downtown #Cloverdale. pic.twitter.com/RPxxQh75rW — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) August 21, 2017

The next solar eclipse over North America will be in 2024, when its path will cross diagonally across the continent from the southwest to the northeast and passing over Newfoundland.