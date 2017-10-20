Skeletal, calloused dog on the mend in Surrey

Eclipse is gaining weight and about to undergo surgery to remove a mass on his leg

Eclipse, an adult Great Dane, who was found on the side of the road in Surrey. Picture taken after he first arrived at the shelter. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Editor’s note: Disturbing images

A skeletal dog that was brought into a Surrey shelter is on the mend.

Eclipse the drool-filled Great Dane was found near Green Timbers Urban Forest on, you guessed it, the day of the eclipse (Aug. 21).

Though large, male Great Danes are said to weigh up to 150 pounds, he was just over 85 when he was brought in.

To complicate things, he came in with a mass the width of about a softball on his back right leg that was infected.

See also: Donations needed after skeletal, severely calloused dog found in Surrey

After arriving at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, Eclipse went into foster care and has been put on a proper feeding plan. He’s also been on antibiotics for infection.

Surrey’s manager of animal care and control Kim Marosevich was happy to report that Eclipse’s weight has now stabilized and the mass on his leg is set to be removed this week.

“It’s less inflamed than it was so the infection seems to have settled down but it’s still quite prevalent,” she said.

(Photo show Eclipse’s leg mass prior to antibiotic treatment.)

But Eclipse isn’t out of the woods yet.

“The concern is once they remove it, it’s not like he has extra skin to close it up. So there’s some discussion about how that’s going to work.”

But all in all, the vet is happy with his physical condition, she continued.

“The question now is what will they find when they remove the mass? We have our fingers and toes crossed for him.”

(Video footage of Eclipse when he arrived at the Surrey shelter.)

Marosevich said sadly, this isn’t a rare story.

“This is very dramatic, so it’s going to get a lot of attention,” she said. “This is not an uncommon situation in shelters, where people don’t take great care of their pets and for whatever reason, hit a point where they then abandon them.”

While no one knows what happened to Eclipse, it certainly didn’t happen overnight.

“Where was he for long enough to get into this condition that nobody saw him?” Marosevich asked. “We have no idea whether someone dumped him there, whether he escaped where he was and made his way there. We really don’t know anything about his story until a Good Samaritan picked him up and he’s come to us for care.”

See also: Woman fights to get dog back from Surrey shelter



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter