Shadow over Langley as eclipse dims sun

The near-total eclipse drew Langley residents outside Monday morning to see the changes themselves as the moon blocked about 85 per cent of the sun.

“I have an amateur interest in astronomy,” said Cameron Strobel, who with Jennifer Pomeroy observed the eclipse from Douglas Park in Langley City.

“It kind of puts into perspective where you are,” Strobel said of the rare celestial event.

He put together the simple pinhole camera from a vacuum cleaner box and a piece of aluminum foil with a pinprick hole. A second viewing hole allows seeing a projection as the moon passes between the sun and the earth.

James Ferguson opted to use a digital camera to capture images of the eclipse.

Special glasses, bought a few weeks ago, allowed Ryan Lefurgey to check out the event.

“Pretty awesome,” he said of the eclipse. “It’s going to be a while until we get to see something like this again. Definitely got to enjoy it.”

Big crowds at the Fort Langley National Historic Site meant people had to share the limited number of viewing glasses but many also came with their own devices.

Colin Bailey fashioned a basic projector from cardboard, tape, binoculars and a tripod then shone the sun on a surface for the family and friends to view.

Peter Jansen from Ladner joined his friend, Elizabeth Wride, of Fort Langley, to watch. They brought both welders goggles with extra protection and a simple mylar viewer.

Some kids initially thought they were looking at the moon.

“That looks crazy,” commented young Dayne Gerez.

Fort Historic site staff gave a brief presentation on history and eclipses.

Over the course of Fort Langley’s existence, there have numerous ecllpises.

One in 1860 Simon Newcombe, of the Hudson Bay in Manitoba, wrote in his journal that he was looking forward to the eclipse to take readings for navigation between Hudson Bay forts such as Langley’s.

James Ferguson set up his camera in Douglas Park to watch the eclipse. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Ryan Lefurgey got a pair of special protective glasses to watch the eclipse Monday from Douglas Park in Langley City (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Cameron Stroebel built a pinhole camera viewer out of an old cardboard box and a piece of aluminum foil to view the eclipse. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Jennifer Pomeroy watched the eclipse’s progress. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

The Fort Langley National Historic Site invited the public for eclipse viewing on Monday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Staff had special filters at the Fort Langley National Historic Site so people could take turns safely looking at the sun. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

People used various filters and devices to make viewing safe. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The courtyard of the Fort Langley National Historic Site was filled with people wanting to see the eclipse. Some people also chose to watch from the fort wall pallisades. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

People used various filters and devices to make viewing safe. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Fort Langley’s Elizabeth Wride was joined by Ladner’s Peter Jansen for the eclipse viewing at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Lexie and Dayne Gerez initially thought they were looking at the moon because of the crescent shape. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)