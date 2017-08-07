Serious crash in Campbell Heights

Surrey RCMP officers were on the scene of a serious car crash in Campbell Heights Monday evening.

An air ambulance was called to the area to transport victims from 34A Avenue and 190 Street in South Surrey around 7 p.m.

According to a witness, firefighters arrived to find the aftermath of a crash between a sedan and a large 4×4 pickup truck, with both vehicles spread far apart. The lone occupant of the sedan was trapped in the car, requiring firefighters to use the jaws of life to remove the door.

The lone occupant of the sedan was trapped in the car, requiring firefighters to use the jaws of life to remove the door, before being transported by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital.

A female occupant of the 4×4 was also loaded into an ambulance.

A number of other 4×4 vehicles were stopped at the scene and the drivers were being questioned by RCMP.

Surrey RCMP Traffic Services are investigating the incident.

More to come…