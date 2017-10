King George Boulevard is closed Southbound from Hwy 10 following a ‘serious motor vehicle accident’

A serious motor vehicle accident has forced police to close down King George Boulevard Southbound from Highway 10.

The accident occurred about 1:45 p.m. on King George Boulevard Southbound at 40 Ave.

Police are defining this as a “serious motor vehicle” accident. They are saying that least three people are injured right now, and one vehicle is in the ditch.

More to come.