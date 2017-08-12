Senior hospitalized after fighting off mugger in Langley City

The 86-year-old woman hit robber with her cane

An 86-year-old woman is in hospital after she fought off a mugger in Langley City.

Police said the senior was robbed of money from her wallet as she walked on 56 Avenue near 201A Street in Langley City on July 14 around 2:30 p.m.

The female suspect took the victim’s wallet, removed the cash then dropped the wallet when the victim struck her with her cane.

The suspect fled east on 56 Avenue.

The robbery victim suffered a broken ankle and severe bruising.

She has remained in hospital since the robbery and is now in critical care, police said

The Langley RCMP Serious Crime Section would like to locate an unknown male who assisted the victim after the robbery but didn’t speak to investigators.

Police would like to speak to this man to determine if he has any further details that might assist with the investigation.

The female suspect is described as a 5’8” Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, with above-the-shoulder blonde hair, wearing a multi-coloured long “Maxi” dress.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.