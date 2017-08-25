Semiahmoo First Nation lauds water agreement

The City of Surrey has voted to help the Semiahmoo First Nation get clean water.
According to an SFN news release Thursday, city council voted unanimously July 24 to negotiate a servicing agreement with the band, with a focus on water and sewer infrastructure.
“This is a positive first step,” SFN Chief Harley Chappell said. “By negotiating in good faith with the City of Surrey, I’m optimistic we can reach an agreement that improves the well-being for our nation’s people.”
City staff recommends the city develop other service agreements to support future development on SFN lands, the release noted.
Water-quality issues have plagued the reserve since 1995; those on the existing water supply have been under a permanent boil-water advisory since 2005.
The band appealed to Surrey for “an emergency connection” last September, following notice that the City of White Rock’s water supply to the lands would be terminated “within… 18 months” – which White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin later said was only a possibility.