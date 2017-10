Traffic will be detoured to Vantage Way and Progress Way until the work is complete.

River Road will be closed Oct. 3 to 14. (Corporation of Delta/Facebook photo)

Commuters beware: a section of River Road in Tilbury will be closed from Oct. 3 to 14.

The closure is to allow for installation of a concrete encased duct bank.

Thu-traffic will be detoured to Vantage Way and Progress Way at 76 Street and Hudson Road until the work is complete.

River Road will remain open to local traffic.