The scene outside Newton Wave Pool Sunday afternoon. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Reported stabbing near Newton Wave Pool in Surrey

A witness from the scene says a man was stabbed in the stomach

SURREY – There are reports of a stabbing in Newton.

Footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence outside the Newton Wave Pool at 13730 72nd Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A witness at the scene said a man was stabbed in the stomach and stumbled into the pool facility.

According to the witness, staff at the facility helped him before emergency crews arrived and rushed him to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

RCMP were seen investigating behind the Hollywood Theatre.

Surrey RCMP have yet to comment.

More to come.


