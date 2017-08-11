Bystanders help stabbing victim outside Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre

A 36-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the torso in Surrey

CITY CENTRE — A 36-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the torso early Friday morning.

Police were called to a pizza establishment at Central City Shopping Centre shortly after midnight.

Surrey RCMP say they arrived to find the victim being helped by two bystanders: One providing first aid, the other trying to keep the suspects away from the victim.

The victim was taken to a regional hospital with serious injuries, but police say it appears that he will survive.

The victims, a 19-year-old man and 16-year-old woman, are in police custody and RCMP are continuing with an assault causing bodily harm investigation.