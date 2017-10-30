Some of the Clayton residents against Surrey’s move to crack down on illegal suites in that neighbourhood. (Photo: Submitted)

Rally against Clayton suite crackdown planned at Surrey City Hall

‘Stop the Evictions’ rally set for Sunday, Nov. 5

CLAYTON – Residents in Clayton are planning a rally to protest Surrey’s controversial illegal suite crackdown in their area.

“The Surrey City Council announced plans to evict over 300 families from their homes in the community of Clayton,” a flyer for the event states. “Why? Because of a parking shortage.

“The community of Clayton and their neighbours are coming together outside of city hall – rain or shine – to call on the city council to put families over parking and stop the evictions!”

The rally against evictions is planned for Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Surrey City Hall plaza (13450 104th Ave.).

While Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says the initiative is “on hold” until staff can review other options, rally organizer and landlord Greg Garner said the plan is to “peacefully protest these evictions.”

He expects 50 to 100 people to turn out.

The city’s move has divided the community. While some support the city’s move to remove illegal suites from the area, others like Garner say it’s “immoral.”

The Clayton for Families group has also started a petition, which has garnered more than 2,600 signatures. See more at claytonforfamilies.com.

A petition supporting the city’s efforts has also materialized that so far, has 86 signatures.

