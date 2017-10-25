Queensborough Bridge closed due to suspected electrical fire

Officials say bridge could be closed until noon Wednesday

The Queensborough Bridge is expected to be shut down for hours Wednesday, following an early morning electrical fire.

The New Westminster bridge closure – and power outage in the surrounding area – are reportedly impacting morning commuters and snarling traffic.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes through Richmond and Delta.

Officials say the bridge may re-open by noon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
