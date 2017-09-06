Porsche, moving truck stolen from South Surrey parking lot

Facebook photo Police are investigating the reported theft of this U-Haul truck and Porsche, taken from South Surrey hotel’s parking lot Monday morning.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the Labour-Day theft of a moving truck and Porsche from the parking lot of the Pacific Inn Resort and Conference Centre, 1160 King George Blvd.

Police confirmed Tuesday that a report was made at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4.

The empty moving truck was recovered that afternoon in the 19400-block of 8 Avenue; the Porsche, along with the trailer it was being transported on, has not been recovered.

According to a Facebook post, the vehicles were taken between 7 and 8 a.m. Monday.

George Stefan writes that “all of our possession(s) and car” were stolen.

“The truck has been found empty. The car and all items are still missing.”

Stefan appealed for people to call police if they spot any of the vehicles. The Porsche, he notes, has a California plate bearing ‘SS Fire.’

Police have canvassed the area for witnesses and possible video. The investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday morning, Stefan’s Facebook post had been shared more than 2,000 times.

Anyone with information on the theft may contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.