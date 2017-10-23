Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

The targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

Police warn people to beware of a “virtual kidnapping” scam.

Staff Sergeant Annie Linteau, of the Lower Mainland District RCMP, is warning the public about about an extortion scam that tricks victims into believing their loved ones have been kidnapped.

“Numerous victims reported being contacted by suspects claiming to be Chinese government officials,” she said. “The victims were told they were implicated in crimes in China. The suspects then coerced the victims into a series of actions, warning if they didn’t cooperate, their families in China would be harmed.”

She said families in China were simultaneously contacted by the suspects who told them their loved one was being held against his or her will, and demanded money.”

Linteau noted the targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

“The RCMP would like to remind the Chinese community that these automated calls are fraudulent,” Linteau said. “Anyone who received similar calls should not comply with any demands and hang up immediately.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Truck fire has Highway 17 down to one lane each way
Next story
Silver Creek farm search expands north

Just Posted

Police warn of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

The targets are generally female Chinese nationals.

Chilliwack trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page, contradicting board policy

White Rock’s Pumpkin Run raises over $90K

Annual Peace Arch Hospital Foundation event held Sunday in support of planned all-abilities park

$9,000 in bridge tolls shocks Maple Ridge man

Jeffrey Hann was shocked to learn he owed more than $9,000 in Golden Ears Bridge tolls

Surrey’s ‘Joe Funk’ carries on family legacy in All Star Wrestling

Joe Funk has become a mainstay in the All Star Wrestling league after watching his dad for years

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

Surrey francophone group marks 30th anniversary with concert, exhibit

Montreal-based jazz singer Florence K will perform at Surrey City Hall theatre

Development cost charges could triple in parts of Metro Vancouver under new proposal

Utilities commission chair says rates aren’t keeping up with growth

Ferries re-routed due to fluid spill at Nanaimo’s Duke Point

At least one sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point was redirected to Departure Bay

‘Angels’ help save life of Langley senior

Wilf Driedger believes he wouldn’t be here today if not for the quick action of two strangers

Chilliwack homeless camp dismantled on Monday

Mostly co-operative group emerged from the woods with possessions and dispersed

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Most Read