Police investigate shots fired in Newton

Surrey RCMP are canvassing residents following a report of gunfire in the Sullivan Heights area Thursday night (Oct. 12).

Police responded to the report, which said that shots were fired in the 6100-block of 150 Street, shortly after 10 p.m.

No victims were located at the time.

Police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood and questioning witnesses about the incident, in which shots were fired from a dark-coloured SUV at two other vehicles, a white pickup truck and a dark sedan, whose drivers had apparently stopped to speak to each other.

The SUV was last seen heading south on 150 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.solvecrime.ca

More to come…