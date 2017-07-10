Police dog aids in RCMP capture in Langley City

The suspect sped off after an attempted police stop earlier in the day.

A police dog helped track and bring down a suspect who allegedly fled twice from Langley RCMP on Sunday.

The incident began just before 11 a.m., in Langley City, south of the Nicomekl floodplain, according to Cpl. Craig Van Herk, speaking for the local detachment.

An investigation of dangerous driving and possible impaired driving led to an officer locating a vehicle.

The driver immediately fled the scene, Van Herk said. There was no attempt to chase the suspect.

“There were a couple of vehicles that were damaged as he fled,” said Van Herk.

Police used a dog to try to track a woman who had been seen in the vehicle as well.

Officers did have a suspect in the incident.

“The first member [officer] on scene was able to get a good look at the driver, and was able to identify him from there,” said Van Herk.

The vehicle turned up later in the day in Surrey, but police tracked down the man’s likely location to a home in the area of 201st Street and 50th Avenue.

Officers arrived, and the suspect ran into the floodplain.

The Police Dog Service unit was again called in, and a track through the marshy area resulted in a suspect being located and taken into custody, with the help of the dog, Van Herk said.

The suspect was taken briefly to Langley Memorial Hospital before being taken to RCMP cells.

Charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police are being considered, but have not yet been laid.