Police boost search for impaired drivers

With the holiday season fast-approaching, White Rock RCMP have issued a reminder to drink responsibly – or risk ending up on the naughty list.

The provincial CounterAttack campaign kicks off Dec. 2 and drivers can count on an increased chance they’ll come across police conducting road checks in all communities, looking for impaired drivers.

White Rock Const. Chantal Sears said the time to plan a safe trip home is before any drinking begins. Options include public transportation, a taxi and taking turns being the designated driver.

“We are hoping for a safe holiday season,” Sears said in a news release.

“We are increasing the number of police officers working CounterAttack and we will be extremely visible in White Rock. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely.”

She noted that B.C. has the toughest impaired driving laws in Canada. Those caught driving impaired, regardless of whether the impairment is a result of alcohol and/or drugs, could face driving suspensions (from 24 hours to 90 days), vehicle impoundments, fines (from $600 to $4,060), jail time, mandatory rehabilitation and the installation of an ignition interlock in their vehicle.