The holiday CounterAttack gets underway provincewide Dec. 2. (File photo)

Police boost search for impaired drivers

Annual holiday CounterAttack campaign begins provincewide Dec. 2

With the holiday season fast-approaching, White Rock RCMP have issued a reminder to drink responsibly – or risk ending up on the naughty list.

The provincial CounterAttack campaign kicks off Dec. 2 and drivers can count on an increased chance they’ll come across police conducting road checks in all communities, looking for impaired drivers.

White Rock Const. Chantal Sears said the time to plan a safe trip home is before any drinking begins. Options include public transportation, a taxi and taking turns being the designated driver.

“We are hoping for a safe holiday season,” Sears said in a news release.

“We are increasing the number of police officers working CounterAttack and we will be extremely visible in White Rock. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely.”

She noted that B.C. has the toughest impaired driving laws in Canada. Those caught driving impaired, regardless of whether the impairment is a result of alcohol and/or drugs, could face driving suspensions (from 24 hours to 90 days), vehicle impoundments, fines (from $600 to $4,060), jail time, mandatory rehabilitation and the installation of an ignition interlock in their vehicle.

Previous story
City returns South Surrey live/work plan to drawing board

Just Posted

City returns South Surrey live/work plan to drawing board

No support for units eyed for ‘overcongested’ South Surrey neighbourhood

Watts campaign cooks up ‘Christmas in the Country’ dinner in Cloverdale

Former Surrey mayor and MP now gunning for BC Liberal leadership

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Paratrooper recalls war experience

Veteran says he was glad to serve Canada

Documentary tells story of Delta man killed in First World War

Countdown to Sanctuary Wood is the story of Sidney Rich, killed outside Ypres, Belgium in 1916

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

5 to start your day

Surrey road rage, shots fired leads to arrest, Abbotsford Const. Davidson is brought home and more

Most Read