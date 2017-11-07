Plan for new private school in South Surrey fails

A plan to build a private school and townhouses in South Surrey on 30 acres that were once eyed for a casino has failed.

Surrey council voted 5-3 against third reading of the application on Monday night, with Mayor Linda Hepner and Couns. Mike Starchuk and Tom Gill in favour, and Coun. Bruce Hayne absent.

The project was proposed for six parcels of land bordered by 168 Street, Highway 99 and 12 Avenue – land that, in 2009, was proposed for a $100-million entertainment complex that included a casino. That initial proposal was eventually rejected in a split vote by council in 2013, following strong community opposition.

In discussing the latest proposal Monday, Couns. Judy Villeneuve, Mary Martin and Barbara Steele agreed it was premature. Concerns expressed included its non-compliance with city policies, plans and practices; and the lack of infrastructure to support the new residents.

Hepner said the school “would bring the kind of employment that we could assess as better.”

