PHOTOS: Surrey releases new images of proposed Hawthorne Park plans

City of Surrey says changes have been made to the project ahead of rally against it

An ‘artistic rendering’ looking south to 105th Avenue along a proposed new pedestrian walkway. New renderings on the city’s website show part of the proposed 105 Avenue project that would see a road built through the Surrey park. (Photo: Surrey.ca)

The City of Surrey has released new renderings of its plans for the 105 Avenue Project, which includes a controversial road through Hawthorne Park.

There has been much opposition to the project, and since an information meeting in June to collect information from the public, the city says it has made changes to the project.

One big change is one of the two planned roads, the 142nd Street connection to 104th Avenue, has been dropped.

The city says other changes include an increase in total parkland by one acre, a net increase of 200 trees, additional environmental habitat areas and new park amenities.

Meanwhile, a rally is planned tonight (Aug. 17) by those who are petitioning to halt the city’s plans.

The rally is set to run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel’s school auditorium (10504 139th St.).

Campaigners have until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures in opposition of the project in order to stop the civic government from proceeding with the project.

A proposed new Hawthorne Park entrance and ‘Gateway Plaza’ from 105th Avenue and 144th Street. New renderings on the city’s website show part of the proposed 105 Avenue project that would see a road built through the Surrey park. (Photo: Surrey.ca)