PHOTOS: Surrey releases new images of proposed Hawthorne Park plans

The City of Surrey has released new renderings of its plans for the 105 Avenue Project, which includes a controversial road through Hawthorne Park.
There has been much opposition to the project, and since an information meeting in June to collect information from the public, the city says it has made changes to the project.
One big change is one of the two planned roads, the 142nd Street connection to 104th Avenue, has been dropped.
The city says other changes include an increase in total parkland by one acre, a net increase of 200 trees, additional environmental habitat areas and new park amenities.
Meanwhile, a rally is planned tonight (Aug. 17) by those who are petitioning to halt the city’s plans.
The rally is set to run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel’s school auditorium (10504 139th St.).
Campaigners have until Sept. 22 to collect 30,372 signatures in opposition of the project in order to stop the civic government from proceeding with the project.
Click here to read more about the plan on the city’s website.