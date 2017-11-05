PHOTOS: ‘Shame on the mayor’ was a message from Clayton suite protest in Surrey

About 100 protestors gathered at city hall on Sunday regarding the suite crackdown in Clayton

The wind was blowing and noses were turning red, but protestors for for the Clayton suite crackdown still had their signs high in the air on Sunday.

Rally organizer and Clayton landlord Greg Garner gathered multiple guests speakers for the rally, which had about 100 attendees.

Garner acted as the emcee for the rally, voicing his own displeasure to the city when he had the chance.

“They’re trying to evict tenants over cars,” said Garner to the crowd. “At the end of the day, who cares? It’s just cars. We’ll find a place for our cars.”

“They can’t even get the numbers right on parking tickets, so why should we trust them?”

One of the speakers at the event was Tabitha Naismith from ACORN came to speak at the event, and she was critical of the mayor both before and during her speech.

“Shame on the mayor for letting this happen,” said Naismith.

“The same thing that happened in Burnaby is happening here in Surrey. People moved to Surrey from Burnaby to escape the suite crisis over there, and now they’re being pushed out even further.”

Garner and the Clayton for Families group is asking people to come to city hall on Nov. 20th during the next council meeting where the Clayton suite crackdown issue will be discussed.

In the meantime, they are asking people to sign their petition to, which has garnered over 2,700 signatures thus far. Another petition supporting the city of Surrey’s point of view has 93 signatures.


