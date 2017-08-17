Petition urges Justin Trudeau to allow siblings of sick woman to come to Canada

More than 800 people have signed the petition so far

Elsa Nega and husband Ronald Lett with their two children (Lawrence, left, and Lana). (Photo submitted)

A sick woman’s family is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow her siblings into Canada as her condition deteriorates.

In June, the Now-Leader wrote about Surrey surgeon Ronald Lett’s plea for a bone marrow donor for his wife, Elsa, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Such a donor is her only chance of survival, and none of the 29 million people in the international bone marrow registry are a match.

As her condition worsens, the family says Elsa needs her family’s help taking care of her two children, but getting here has proven difficult for her siblings.

The family has launched a petition urging Trudeau to allow her brother and sister, who are in Ethiopia, to visit and help Elsa in her time of need.

“(Siblings) Gelilia and Mikayas have applied for student visas, have been accepted by Langara College, paid their fees and have the means to live here during their visit,” according to the petition. “Their visas have been denied, even after judicial review.”

The family asks Canada to grant the visas on humanitarian grounds “before it is too late.”

The petition was launched Wednesday night and by 3:30 p.m. Thursday already had 880 signatures.