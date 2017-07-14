Pedestrian suffers head injuries in Surrey crash

Police say a 55-year-old Surrey man is in hospital after being struck Thursday night

SURREY — A pedestrian is in hospital with head injuries after a crash in Surrey Thursday evening.

Police say a 55-year-old Surrey man was hit by a vehicle in the 15200-block of 96th Avenue by a westbound driver before 7:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police closed 96th Avenue between 156th and 152nd Sreets for some time.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at solvecrime.ca.

