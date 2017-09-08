Osprey rescued after falling out of nest in Cowichan Bay

A cherry picker hydraulic lift from Pacific Industrial & Marine is used to return a fallen baby osprey to its nest on the Western Stevedoring Terminal in Cowichan Bay. (submitted)

After a frightening fall of about 15 metres, a juvenile osprey has been successfully returned to its nest high above the Western Stevedoring terminal dock in Cowichan Bay, thanks to workers from Pacific Industrial & Marine Ltd. and The Raptors in Duncan.

“We all were worried about the youngster,” said Brian Thacker, owner of PIM.

“It’s fortunate the young bird wasn’t badly injured from the traumatic tumble.”

The Raptors was notified of a distressed, possibly injured osprey that had fallen from its nest on Sept. 8.

With support from Western Stevedoring and PIM, a “cherry- picker” hydraulic lift was brought in.

Two staff members from The Raptors captured the wayward fowl and then used the hydraulic lift to place the young bird back into its nest high atop a light pole.

“The parents seemed quite worried, but then calmed down after the young osprey was placed back into the nest,” said Thacker.

“It was a real morale boost for everyone working out on the terminal to know that the osprey family was back together. I want to thank Gillian Ratcliffe and everyone at The Raptor Centre for their assistance and advice.”

Ospreys prefer nests with a commanding view of nearby fish-bearing waters, and are known to build very large nests in precarious positions.